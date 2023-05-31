Pip Blom announce new album, share “Is This Love?” ft Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos

Dutch band Pip Blom have announced a new album, Bobbie, which will be out October 20 via Heavenly. Produced by Dave McCracken, whose credits include Jay-Z and Faithless, the album finds the band exploring dancier territory for a sound that would've fit right in 20 years ago.

That mid-'00s vibe is made even more apparent on new single "Is This Love? featuring Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, who lends a little swagger, sharing lead vocals with Pip. "The nice thing about working with Alex, besides the fact that the atmosphere was really good, was that we both had quite different perspectives," Pip says. "Whereas I am a bit more rock by nature, Alex is a lot funkier. And that turned out to be the perfect addition for this song, both in the verses and completely in the chorus. Never before has such a funky Pip Blom song appeared, and we all absolutely love it."

You can watch the video for "Is This Love?," which features Alex as a carnie at a seaside amusement park, below.

There are no tour dates for Pip Blom at the moment, but Franz Ferdinand will be out with the Pixies this summer.

Bobbie:

1. Not Tonight

2. Tiger

3. Red

4. Kiss Me By Candlelight

5. I Can Be Your Man

6. Where’d You Get My Number

7. Brand New Car

8. Is This Love?

9. Fantasies

10. Again

11. Get Back

12. 7 Weeks