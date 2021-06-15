Pip Blom announce new album ‘Welcome Break,’ share “Keep it Together” video

Amsterdam’s Pip Blom have announced their second album, Welcome Break, which will be out October 8 va Heavenly. (Their debut, Boat, came out in 2019.) The first single is the immediate earworm "Keep it Together," which is light and frothy in the verses and loud and crunchy in the chorus. “I just really like catchy songs and I feel like that’s something we do well," says Pip. "It’s not sugar-coated-happy Pop...they’re more like ‘Titanic’ pop songs...”

Pip says that the dynamic between her and her younger brother, Tender, is an important part of "Keep it Together" and the album. "Maybe it’s because we’re siblings, but whatever it is, I love it. In the chorus of 'Keep It Together' we sing two completely different bits, but it works really well. Tender did a lot of singing for this record, mainly for the choruses and bridges. I really like how with this bridge you’ve got this whole choir of the two of us singing in different keys. It gives it a very dreamy vibe that is nice after the powerful chorus.”

The video for the single has the band keeping it together and working it out in an an '80s-style aerobics setting. “'As Keep it Together' comes out in spring, we really wanted to make something that fits with the vibe of the song," Pip says.

Watch the video and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Welcome Break tracklist:

1.You Don’t Want This

2.12

3. It Should Have Been Fun

4. Keep It Together

5. Different Tune

6. Not Easy To Like

7. Faces

8. I Love The City

9. Easy

10. Holiday

11. Trouble In Paradise