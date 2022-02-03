Pip Blom announce spring US tour

Dutch indie rock band Pip Blom released their terrific second album, Welcome Break, last fall and have now announced a short US tour in support of it happening this spring. They're sticking to the East Coast and Midwest for this one, playing NYC, Philly, Cleveland, Chicago, Ferndale, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Washington, DC. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Welcome Break, below.

There are actually two NYC shows which kick off the tour: Mercury Lounge on 3/21 and TV Eye on 3/22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.