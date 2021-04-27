Piroshka (ex Lush, Moose, Elastica) prep 2nd album, share “Scratching at the Lid”

Piroshka, the band led by former Lush singer/guitarist Miki Berenyi that also features guitarist KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop (Moose), drummer Justin Welch (Elastica) and bassist Mick Conroy (Modern English), released their excellent debut album, Brickbat, in 2018 and are now back with its follow-up, Love Drips & Gathers. It's out July 23 via Bella Union, the label run by former Cocteau Twins member Simon Raymonde.

Love Drips & Gathers is a shift in sound from Brickbat, but one Miki and Moose are very familiar with. “If Brickbat was our Britpop album, then Love Drips And Gathers is shoegaze!” says Berenyi. “It wasn’t intentional; we just wanted a different focus. I’ve always seen debut albums as capturing a band’s first moments, when you really have momentum, and then the second album is the chance for a more thoughtful approach.”

The album's artwork was designed by Chris Bigg, who worked on Lush's albums via 4AD design collective v23, and the album includes "V.O.," a tribute to the late 4AD design head Vaughan Oliver.

The first single from Love Drips & Gathers is "Scratching at the Lid," which is powered by some big synths that mingle with ethereal guitars and harmonies to launch things into outer space. You can watch the video, directed by Connor Kinsey, and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Piroshka - Love Drips & Gathers Tracklist:

Hastings 1973

The Knife Thrower’s Daughter

Scratching At The Lid

Loveable

V.O.

Wanderlust

Echo Loco

Familiar

We Told You