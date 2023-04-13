Pissed Jeans stream “No Convenient Apocalypse” off new 7″, announce tour

Allentown, PA punks Pissed Jeans have announced a new 7" single, marking their first release since their 2017 LP Why Love Now. Its A-side is "No Convenient Apocalypse," which is streaming everywhere now, and which was originally written and recorded for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game soundtrack. It comes backed by a live version of "Bathroom Laughter" recorded in their hometown of Allentown, and it arrives May 19 via Sub Pop (pre-order).

"No Convenient Apocalypse" shreds and growls with dark, heavy chords played at a lethargic tempo. The lyrics snarl with hook, "There ain't no convenient apocalypse/Won't see no vaporizing cloud/But as for madness and misery, just look around." Listen below.

In addition to the new track, Pissed Jeans have announced June tour dates happening in the Midwest and East Coast, including some dates with Carnivorous Bells and some with Kilynn Lunsford. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19, at 10 AM ET.

Pissed Jeans and Carnivorous Bells come to NYC on June 3 at Le Poisson Rouge, and they'll be playing in the round. All dates below.

Pissed Jeans -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Jun. 01 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia *

Fri. Jun. 02 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *

Sat. Jun. 03 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge (In The Round) *

Thu. Jun. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall ^

Fri. Jun. 16 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean ^

Sat. Jun. 17 - Detroit, MI - El Club ^

Sun. Jun. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ^

* w/ Carnivorous Bells

^ w/ Kilynn Lunsford