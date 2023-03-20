Pitchfork Fest 2023: The Smile, Big Thief, Bon Iver, Alvvays, Kelela, more

The 2023 edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival happens July 21-23 at Chicago's Union Park and they've just announced this year's lineup.

Friday, July 21 is headlined by The Smile, Alvvays, and Perfume Genius, with Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, and more.

Saturday, July 22 is headlined by Big Thief, Weyes Blood, and King Krule, plus Snail Mail, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Palm, and more.

Sunday, July 23 is headlined by Bon Iver, Kelela, and Koffee, with Killer Mike, JPEGMAFIA, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, Jockstrap, Illuminati Hotties, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, and more.

Festival passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. Check out the full daily lineups for Pitchfork Fest 2023 below.

Pitchfork is one of a just a few US dates for Panda Bear & Sonic Boom.

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP

FRIDAY

The Smile

Alvvays

Perfume Genius

Leikeli47

Nation of Language

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist

Youth Lagoon

Ric Wilson

Grace Ives

Jlin

Axel Boman (Live) Mavi

Sen Morimoto

Contour

SATURDAY

Big Thief

Weyes Blood

King Krule

Snail Mail

Panda Bear + Sonic Boom

Julia Jacklin

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Vagabon

MJ Lenderman

Yaya Bey

Black Belt Eagle Scout

700 Bliss

Palm

Deeper

SUNDAY

Bon Iver

Kelela

Koffee

Killer Mike

JPEGMafia

Hurray For the Riff Raff

Mdou Moctar

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

Jockstrap

Soul Glo

Florist

Lucrecia Dalt

Rachika Nayar

Ariel Zetina