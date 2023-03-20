Pitchfork Fest 2023: The Smile, Big Thief, Bon Iver, Alvvays, Kelela, more
The 2023 edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival happens July 21-23 at Chicago's Union Park and they've just announced this year's lineup.
Friday, July 21 is headlined by The Smile, Alvvays, and Perfume Genius, with Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, and more.
Saturday, July 22 is headlined by Big Thief, Weyes Blood, and King Krule, plus Snail Mail, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Palm, and more.
Sunday, July 23 is headlined by Bon Iver, Kelela, and Koffee, with Killer Mike, JPEGMAFIA, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, Jockstrap, Illuminati Hotties, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, and more.
Festival passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. Check out the full daily lineups for Pitchfork Fest 2023 below.
Pitchfork is one of a just a few US dates for Panda Bear & Sonic Boom.
PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP
FRIDAY
The Smile
Alvvays
Perfume Genius
Leikeli47
Nation of Language
Roc Marciano & The Alchemist
Youth Lagoon
Ric Wilson
Grace Ives
Jlin
Axel Boman (Live) Mavi
Sen Morimoto
Contour
SATURDAY
Big Thief
Weyes Blood
King Krule
Snail Mail
Panda Bear + Sonic Boom
Julia Jacklin
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
Vagabon
MJ Lenderman
Yaya Bey
Black Belt Eagle Scout
700 Bliss
Palm
Deeper
SUNDAY
Bon Iver
Kelela
Koffee
Killer Mike
JPEGMafia
Hurray For the Riff Raff
Mdou Moctar
ILLUMINATI HOTTIES
Jockstrap
Soul Glo
Florist
Lucrecia Dalt
Rachika Nayar
Ariel Zetina