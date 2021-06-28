Pitchfork Fest announces 2021 London & Paris lineups

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced 2021 dates and lineups for its first-ever London edition, as well as Pitchfork Paris.

The inaugural London festival happens November 10-14 at various venues around the city, including the Roundhouse, South Bank Centre, Moth Club, Village Underground, Fabric and more. The lineup includes Stereolab, Moses Boyd, Black Midi, Mykki Blanco, Bobby Gillespie & Jenny Beth, Iceage, Moor Mother, Cassandra Jenkins, Koreless, Nilüfer Yanya, Good Sad Happy Bad, Ana Roxanne, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Beak>, a PC Music label showcase, and more.

Now in its 10th year, Pitchfork Paris happens November 15-21 at various venues around the city and includes performances by Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Sons of Kemet, Bartees Strange, Shygirl, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Nubya Garcia, Amaarae, Erika de Casier, Cassandra Jenkins, KeiyaA, En Attendant Ana, and more.

Tickets for London go on sale Friday, July 2 at 10 AM BST (5 AM Eastern) with a presale starting Wednesday, June 30 at 10 AM BST. Tickets for Paris will be available at 75% capacity on Wednesday, June 30 at 10 AM CET (4 AM Eastern). Check out the full lineups for Pitchfork London and Paris below.

Pitchfork Fest's US edition happens September 10-12 in Chicago's Union Park with Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, The Fiery Furnaces (first show in 10 years), Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, and more.

