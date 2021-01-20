Pitchfork Fest reportedly looking at September for this year

Pitchfork Fest usually happens in July in Chicago's Union Park. It didn't happen at all in 2020, thanks to COVID-19, and with vaccine rollout still slow, it looks like the 2021 edition could be pushed back to September. The Chicago Tribune reports that festival organizers filed a permit to hold the festival September 10-12.

In his permit application, Pitchfork Fest's Michael Reel stated that the festival planned to include approximately 200 performers and 19,000 daily attendees. Pitchfork has yet to make an announcement about the 2021 edition of the festival. Stay tuned.

While we're all hoping that music festivals and show-going and touring in general can return to some version of normalcy this year -- Anthony Fauci, who is now Chief Medical Advisor to the President in the Biden administration, said it could happen this fall -- festival organizers have been understandably cautious about making announcements yet.

Coachella, who canceled their 2020 edition, has yet to make an announcement about 2021, which is currently still scheduled for April. Bonnaroo is currently booked for the weekend before Pitchfork (September 2-5). Riot Fest, which happens in Chicago's Douglas Park, is scheduled for September 17-19. Governors Ball announced their own September timeline, a few months later than their usual June dates. Lollapalooza, which usually happens late-July/early-August in Chicago's Grant Park, has not announced anything for 2021 yet.

