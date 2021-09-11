Pitchfork Festival 2021 Friday pics & video (Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, more)

After being forced to cancel in 2020 because of COVID, Pitchfork Festival returned to Chicago's Union Park on Friday (9/10) for its 2021 edition. Attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result, and mask wearing was encouraged; if you didn't attend in person, maybe you streamed sets live, which you can continue to do throughout the weekend.

Phoebe Bridgers headlined on Friday with a set that pulled mainly from her excellent 2020 album Punisher, which she recently began a tour supporting. She also covered Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" and did a solo rendition of her boygenius song "Me & My Dog." Watch video of that below.

Earlier in the night, Big Thief's set included a new song, "Dragon;" watch video of that below, as well.

Day one of Pitchfork Fest also included sets from Yaeji, Animal Collective, The Fiery Furnaces, Kelly Lee Owens, Black Midi, Ela Minus, Hop Along, The Soft Pink Truth, DJ Nate, and more. See pictures below and stay tuned for more. UPDATE: See a second set of Friday pictures HERE.

