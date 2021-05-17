Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup (St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers, FlyLo, more)

Back in January, the Chicago Tribune reported that Pitchfork Festival had filed a permit to move to September this year, instead of their usual July dates. That is, in fact, the case: the festival has announced its 2021 return on September 10-12 in Union Park in Chicago, and they've announced a new lineup, which includes some overlapping acts from their cancelled 2020 edition.

The lineup includes Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, The Fiery Furnaces (playing their first show in 10 years), Yaeji, black midi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee Owens, Ela Minus, DEHD, The Soft Pink Truth, Dogleg, DJ Nate, and Armand Hammer on Friday; St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Faye Webster, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, Bartees Strange, and Horsegirl on Saturday; and Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, The Weather Station, Maria the Scientist, oso oso, KeiyaA, Special Interest, and Cassandra Jenkins on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now, and there's a Health and Safety page with more info about COVID requirements. It reads: "All attendees, vendors, staff, artists, and anyone ages 12 and older entering Union Park will need to be fully inoculated against COVID-19, or have proof of a negative PCR test within the past 24 hours, for each day of the Festival." They'll also be requiring masks to be worn throughout festival grounds.