Pitchfork Festival 2021 Saturday pics & video (St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall, more)

The 2021 edition of Pitchfork Festival continued on Saturday (9/11) at Chicago's Union Park with sets from St. Vincent, Jamila Woods, Angel Olsen (who brought out Sharon Van Etten to perform their collaborative track "Like I Used To" - watch HERE), Kim Gordon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Georgia Anne Muldrow, RP Boo, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Bartees Strange, and Horsegirl. See pictures from the whole day by Ben Stas, along with video clips from St. Vincent's set, below.

