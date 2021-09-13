Pitchfork Festival 2021 Sunday pics & video (Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Yves Tumor, more)

The 2021 edition of Pitchfork Festival wrapped up in Chicago's Union Park on Sunday (9/12), with sets from Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Andy Shauf, Danny Brown, Yves Tumor, Caroline Polachek (who played two unreleased songs, "Sunset" and "Smoke," which you can watch video of below), Thundercat, The Weather Station, Mariah the Scientist, Oso Oso, keiyaA, and Special Interest. See pictures from the whole day by James Richards IV below.

