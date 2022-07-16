Pitchfork Festival 2022 Friday pics & video (The National, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, more)

The 2022 edition of Pitchfork Festival got off to a soggy start on Friday (7/15) in Chicago's Union Park. The National headlined day one of the festival, playing their first US show since 2019 to kick off their summer tour. They included plenty of favorites from throughout their discography, including "Mr. November," "Terrible Love," "Fake Empire," "Pink Rabbits," "Slow Show," "Mistaken for Strangers," and "Bloodbuzz Ohio," as well as two new songs they recently debuted live: "Ice Machines" and "Tropic Morning News (Haversham)." See their setlist, and fan-taken video of the new songs, below.

Earlier in the day, Arooj Aftab kicked off the festival, accompanied by Gyan Riley on guitar and Darian Donovan Thomas on violin, with a beautiful, otherworldly set. Tkay Maidza couldn't make it because of visa issues, but Friday also featured Ethel Cain, Spirit of the Beehive, Wiki, Monaleo, SPELLLING (who enchanted with a theatrical set pulling from her most recent album, The Turning Wheel), Indigo De Souza, Tierra Whack (whose high-energy set got the crowd moving), Camp Cope (who sounded fantastic as a four-piece and who spoke out agains the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, adding lyrics addressing abortion access to "The Opener," which ended their set), Parquet Courts, Dawn Richard, Spiritualized, and Amber Mark. See pictures from the whole day by James Richards IV below.

Pitchfork Festival continues through the weekend, and if you can't be there in person, much of the fest is streaming live.

SETLIST: THE NATIONAL @ PITCHFORK FESTIVAL, 7/15/2022

Don't Swallow the Cap

Mistaken for Strangers

Bloodbuzz Ohio

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

I Need My Girl

This Is the Last Time

Slow Show

Ice Machines

Day I Die

Tropic Morning News (Haversham)

Light Years

Pink Rabbits

England

Graceless

Fake Empire

Mr. November

Terrible Love