Pitchfork Festival 2022 lineup (The National, Mitski, The Roots, more)
Pitchfork Festival has announced its 2022 edition, happening at Chicago's Union Park. After moving to September for 2021, this year it'll return to its usual summer dates, July 15-17, and it's headlined by The National on Friday 7/15, Mitski on Saturday 7/16, and The Roots on Suday 7/17.
The 2022 lineup also includes Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, Spirit of the Beehive, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain, and CupcakKe on Friday; Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate (who recently announced their first tour since 2005), Iceage, yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & The Gang, Hyd, and Jeff Parker & the New Breed on Saturday; and Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L'Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, and Pink Siifu on Sunday. See it in full below.
"This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation," Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel says. "Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together."
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM CT.
PITCHFORK FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP:
The National
Spiritualized
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Tkay Maidza
Indigo De Souza
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
SPELLLING
Camp Cope
Wiki
Ethel Cain
CupcakKe
Mitski
Japanese Breakfast
Lucy Dacus
Low
Magdalena Bay
Dry Cleaning
Karate
Iceage
yeule
Arooj Aftab
The Armed
Chubby & the Gang
Hyd
Jeff Parker & the New Breed
The Roots
Toro y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Noname
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
Xenia Rubinos
Erika de Casier
Injury Reserve
KAINA
L’Rain
Sofia Kourtesis
Pink Siifu