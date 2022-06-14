Pitchfork Festival 2022 set times announced

Pitchfork Festival returns for its 2022 edition on July 15-17 at Union Park in Chicago, and this year's set times have been revealed. Headliners The National (on Friday), Mitski (on Saturday), and The Roots (on Sunday) play unopposed each night, but earlier each day some sets conflict. Spirit of the Beehive and Tkay Maidza, SPELLLING and Indigo De Souza, Tierra Whack and Camp Cope, Parquet Courts and Dawn Richard, and Spiritualized and Amber Mark each play against each other on Friday.

On Saturday, conflicts include Chubby & the Gang vs The Armed. yeule vs Dry Cleaning, Magdalena Bay vs Iceage, Lucy Dacus vs Karate, and Japanese Breakfast vs Low.

Sunday's conflicts include KAINA vs Sofia Kourtesis, Erika de Casier vs BADBADNOTGOOD, Noname vs Xenia Rubinos, Earl Sweatshirt vs Tirzah, and Toro y Moi vs Cate Le Bon.

Tickets for Pitchfork Festival are on sale now, and you can see set times in full below.

PITCHFORK FESTIVAL 2022: SET TIMES

FRIDAY

1:00-1:40 pm: Arooj Aftab (Green)

1:45-2:25 p: Ethel Cain (Red)

2:30-3:15 pm: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)

2:45-3:30 pm: Tkay Maidza (Blue)

3:20-4:10pm: Wiki (Red)

4:00-4:45pm: SPELLLING (Blue)

4:15-5:10pm: Indigo De Souza (Green)

5:15-6:10pm: Tierra Whack (Red)

5:15-6:00pm: Camp Cope (Blue)

6:15-7:15pm: Parquet Courts (Green)

6:30-7:15pm: Dawn Richard (Blue)

7:25-8:25pm: Spiritualized (Red)

7:45-8:30pm: Amber Mark (Blue)

8:30-9:50pm: The National (Green)

SATURDAY

1:00-1:40pm: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)

1:45-2:25pm: CupcakKe (Red)

2:30-3:15pm: Chubby & the Gang (Green)

2:45-3:30pm: The Armed (Blue)

3:20-4:10pm: Hyd (Red)

4:00-4:45pm yeule (Blue)

4:15-5:10pm Dry Cleaning (Green)

5:15-6:10pm: Magdalena Bay (Red)

5:15-6:00pm: Iceage (Blue)

6:15-7:15pm: Lucy Dacus (Green)

6:30-7:15pm: Karate (Blue)

7:25-8:25pm: Japanese Breakfast (Red)

7:45-8:30pm: Low (Blue)

8:30-9:50pm: Mitski (Green)

SUNDAY

1:00-1:40pm: Pink Siifu (Green)

1:45-2:25pm: L’Rain (Red)

2:30-3:15pm: KAINA (Green)

2:45-3:30pm: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)

3:20-4:10pm: Injury Reserve (Red)

4:00-4:45pm: Erika de Casier (Blue)

4:15-5:10pm: BADBADNOTGOOD (Green)

5:15-6:10pm: Noname (Red)

5:15-6:00pm: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)

6:15-7:15pm: Earl Sweatshirt (Green)

6:30-7:15pm: Tirzah (Blue)

7:25-8:25pm: Toro Y Moi (Red)

7:45-8:30pm: Cate Le Bon (Blue)

8:30-9:50pm: The Roots (Green)