Pitchfork Festival 2022 Sunday pics: The Roots, Earl Sweatshirt, Cate Le Bon, Injury Reserve, more

The 2022 edition of Pitchfork Festival wrapped up on Sunday (7/17), which was as damp as the rest of the weekend. The weather couldn’t mess with the power lineup, though—Sunday was practically dedicated to current titans of rap, R&B, and more. The final day featured sets from Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro Y Moi, Tirzah, Cate Le Bon, Joshua Abrams’ Natural Information Society (pinch hitting in place of BADBADNOTGOOD, who couldn't make it), Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L’Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, and Pink Siifu, and was headlined by The Roots. About their set, Chicago Sun-Times writes:

The Roots are one of the most cohesive and enjoyable live acts that jumps, jives and wails in an endless stream of music that fuses New Orleans jazz processionals, hip-hop breakdowns, rock solos and funky reggaeton... ...it was hard to imagine an instrument not present in the set, with even the flute and keytar making cameos. The result was a voluminous, layered sound that defined both covers and originals, including a late-in-the-set mashup of the Roots’ track “The Seed” with Curtis Mayfield staple “Move On” and a bonanza medley of “Love To Love You Baby” by Donna Summer, a bit of “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound Of Music” and even Kate Bush’s resurgent “Running Up that Hill.”

The Roots brought Hannibal Burress for his Eshu Tune track “1-3 Pocket," while earlier in the day, Noname brought out vocalist Akenya and Earl Sweatshirt got backup from DJ Black Noi$e. Check out photos from the whole day by James Ricards IV below

