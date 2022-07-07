Pitchfork Festival is streaming live (2022 schedule)

The 2022 edition of Pitchfork Festival happens next weekend, on July 15-17 at Union Park in Chicago, and they've announced that many sets will stream live on YouTube, Twitter, and Pitchfork.com, including The National, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Indigo De Souza, SPELLLING, Wiki, Spirit of the Beehive, Tkay Maidza, Ethel Cain, Low, Japanese Breakfast, Iceage, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, yeule, CupcakKe, The Armed, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Noname, Injury Reserve, Pink Siifu, KAINA, and more. In addition to performances, they'll also be streaming conversations between Pitchfork Editors and Jeff Tweedy, Spiritualized, Dawn Richard, Arooj Aftab, Toro y Moi, L'Rain, Xenia Rubinos, George Clinton, and more. See the current schedule below.

Pitchfork Festival 2022 Livestream Schedule (All times in Eastern)

Friday, July 15

2:00-2:40 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (Green)

2:45-3:25 p.m. Ethel Cain (Red)

3:30-4:15 p.m.: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: Tkay Maidza (Blue)

4:20-5:10 p.m.: Wiki (Red)

4:30-5:00 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (in conversation)

5:00-5:45 p.m.: SPELLLING (Blue)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (Green)

5:45-6:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (in conversation)

6:15-7:10 p.m.: Tierra Whack (Red)

6:15-7:00 p.m.: Camp Cope (Blue)

7:00-7:30 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (in conversation)

7:15-8:15 p.m.: Parquet Courts (Green)

7:30-8:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (Blue)

8:15-8:45 p.m.: Spiritualized (in conversation)

8:45-9:30 p.m.: Amber Mark (Blue)

9:30-10:50 p.m.: The National (Green)

Saturday, July 16

2:00-2:40 p.m.: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)

2:45-3:25 p.m.: CupcakKe (Red)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: The Armed (Blue)

4:20-5:10 p.m.: Hyd (Red)

4:30-5:00 p.m.: The Linda Lindas (in conversation)

5:00-5:45 p.m.: yeule (Blue)

5:45-6:15 p.m.: Jeff Tweedy (in conversation)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Dry Cleaning (Green)

6:15-7:10 p.m.: Magdalena Bay (Red)

6:15-7:00 p.m.: Iceage (Blue)

7:00-7:30 p.m.: Low (in conversation)

8:15-8:45 p.m.: KAINA & Yollocalli (in conversation)

8:25-9:25 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast (Red)

8:45-9:30 p.m.: Low (Blue)

Sunday, July 17

2:00-2:40 p.m.: Pink Siifu (Green)

2:45-3:25 p.m.: L’Rain (Red)

3:30-4:15 p.m.: KAINA (Green)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)

4:30-5:00 p.m.: George Clinton (in conversation)

4:20-5:10 p.m.: Injury Reserve (Red)

5:45-6:15 p.m.: L’Rain (in conversation)

6:15-7:10 p.m.: Noname (Red)

6:15-7:00 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)

7:00-7:30 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (in conversation)

7:30-8:15 p.m.: Tirzah (Blue)

8:15-8:45 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (in conversation)

8:25-9:25 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (Red)

8:45-9:30 p.m.: Cate Le Bon (Blue)