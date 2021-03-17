Pitchfork memoir from Ryan Schreiber, ‘Weird Era,’ on the way.

Ryan Schreiber will tell the story of the website and company he founded, Pitchfork, in a new book. MCD Books, a division of publishers Farrar, Straus & Giroux, announced they'd be publishing Weird Era, "the story of Pitchfork's improbable rise, and the generation--and music!--the website helped launch." (A little Deerhunter nod in the title, too.) It's due out in the summer of 2023, and here's more from the announcement:

Weird Era, which is scheduled for summer 2023, chronicles the rise of Pitchfork from basement blog to the world’s most trusted and influential music authority. Along the way, Ryan charts the artists–Arcade Fire! Radiohead! Grimes! Frank Ocean!–that Pitchfork championed, as well as the generation of listeners the site helped shape. We can’t wait to publish this book, which we know will be a defining account of music, media, and growing up in the 2000s.

Schreiber served as Founder, Editor in Chief, and CEO of Pitchfork during his time there, which ended in 2019, when he said he had "decided to move on from Pitchfork and Conde Nast." Former Spin editor-in-chief Puja Patel is the current Editor in Chief.