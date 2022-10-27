Pitchfork names The 25 Best Indiepop Albums of the ’90s

Pitchfork has been celebrating the 1990s all of October and they've just published a new list: The 25 Best Indie Pop Albums of the ’90s. From their intro:

The genre that would come to be known as indie pop first emerged during the late 1970s and early ’80s in Great Britain. Weary of punk’s anger and aggressive masculinity, bands like Television Personalities, Orange Juice, and the Pastels began to make music that retained its uncompromising DIY spirit while channeling a more melodic sound, releasing their music on community-driven independent (“indie”) labels like Postcard and Creation. NME’s massively influential C86 compilation would further cement the burgeoning scene’s association with jangly, shambolic guitar music. One year later, the beloved label Sarah began releasing 7" singles—an intentionally accessible format, in accordance with its founders’ anti-capitalist principles—tied together by handmade artwork and the pursuit of sweet pop sounds.

Pitchfork's list includes lots of UK music, Scotland in particular; it also pulls from American indiepop scenes, including the twee Pacific Northwest cuddlecore / K Recs / Kill Rockstars, bands surrounding Slumberland Records, Elephant 6, and more. The list, which is in chronological order, doesn't feel as deeply considered as Pitchfork's new Albums and Songs of the '90s lists -- and plays a little loose with what makes these albums "'90s" -- but no doubt they're all good albums, including ones from Belle & Sebastian, Magnetic Fields, The Vaselines, Velocity Girl, and more.

PITCHFORK'S 25 BEST INDIE POP ALBUMS OF THE ’90S

(chronological order)