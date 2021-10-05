Pitchfork picks 19 albums whose scores they’d like to change

Pitchfork review scores are the subject of many conversations and arguments among music fans, and people often ask things on social media like, "I wonder if Pitchfork regrets giving that score to that album?" Well, apparently the answer is sometimes yes. Pitchfork has now put out a list of 19 albums whose scores they'd like to change. They say, "They are hypothetical, which is to say, not canon, but rather a fun little diversion, a conversation-starter brought to you by the individual grievances of the Pitchfork staff." Here's their list:

Rilo Kiley: Take Offs and Landings (2001)

4.0 → 8.0

PJ Harvey: Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea (2000)

5.4 → 8.4

Wilco: Sky Blue Sky (2007)

5.2 → 8.5

Chief Keef: Back From the Dead (2012)

7.9 → 9.1

Jeffrey Lewis: It’s the Ones Who’ve Cracked That the Light Shines Through (2003)

3.9 → 7.6

Chairlift: Moth (2016)

7.6 → 8.5

Prince: Musicology (2004)

5.8 → 7.8

Foxygen: We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic (2013)

8.4 → 6.3

Grimes: Miss Anthropocene (2020)

8.2 → 6.9

Big Boi: Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty (2010)

9.2 → 7.7

Lana Del Rey: Born to Die (2012)

5.5 → 7.8

Daft Punk: Discovery (2001)

6.4 → 10

Daft Punk: Random Access Memories (2013)

8.8 → 6.8

Interpol: Turn on the Bright Lights (2002)

9.5 → 7.0

Liz Phair: Liz Phair (2003)

0.0 → 6.0

The Strokes: Room on Fire (2003)

8.0 → 9.2

Regina Spektor: Begin to Hope (2006)

7.5 → 8.5

Charli XCX: Vroom Vroom EP (2016)

4.5 → 7.8

Knxwledge: Hud Dreems (2015)

7.2 → 8.4

--

Read their commentary on each pick here. What do you think of the score adjustments? Which Pitchfork review scores do you want to change?