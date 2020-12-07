Year-end list season continues today with Pitchfork's 100 Best Songs of 2020.

The diverse list includes tracks by The Killers, DaBaby, Lomelda, Yaeji, Cakes Da Killa, Rico Nasty, Moor Mother/billy woods, SZA, Drakeo The Ruler, Fleet Foxes, Saweetie, Standing on the Corner, Koffee, Taylor Swift, Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, Lianne La Havas, Arca, Angel Olsen, Run The Jewels, Ka, Bill Callahan, Jay Electronica, Charli XCX, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, City Girls, Porridge Radio, Destroyer, Bfb Da Packman, Nick Hakim, Haim, Dua Lipa, Sufjan Stevens, 070 Shake, Half Waif, Lil Baby, Róisín Murphy, Earl Sweatshirt, Dogleg, Flo Milli, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Noname, Shamir, Waxahatchee, Amaarae, Lil Uzi Vert, The 1975, Dehd, Drake, 100 gecs, The Weather Station, The Weeknd, Jazmine Sullivan, Adrianne Lenker, Grimes, Fiona Apple, Chloe x Halle, U.S. Girls, Soccer Mommy, Moses Sumney, Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande, Perfume Genius, Yves Tumor, Bob Dylan, Megan Thee Stallion/Beyonce, Christine and the Queens, and more, and you can probably guess #1.

Check out the top 25 below and read commentary on each pick at Pitchfork. Stay tuned for Pitchfork's albums list.

What do you think of their song choices?

Pitchfork's Top 25 Songs of 2020

25. 100 gecs: “hand crushed by a mallet (remix)” [ft. Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens, and Nicole Dollanganger]

24. The Weather Station: “Robber”

23. The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

22. Jessie Ware: “What’s Your Pleasure?”

21. India Jordan: “For You”

20. Jazmine Sullivan: “Lost One”

19. Adrianne Lenker: “anything”

18. Jayda G: “Both of Us”

17. Grimes: “Delete Forever”

16. Fiona Apple: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”

15. Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

14. U.S. Girls: “4 American Dollars”

13. Soccer Mommy: “circle the drain”

12. Moses Sumney: “Cut Me”

11. Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

10. Waxahatchee: “Fire”

9. Phoebe Bridgers: ���Garden Song”

8. Perfume Genius: “Describe”

7. Yves Tumor: “Gospel for a New Century”

6. Bob Dylan: “Murder Most Foul”

5. Bad Bunny: “Safaera” [ft. Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow]

4. Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage Remix” [ft. Beyoncé]

3. Fiona Apple: “I Want You to Love Me”

2. Christine and the Queens: “People, I’ve been sad”

1. Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]