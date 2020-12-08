One day after Pitchfork published their list of the top 100 songs of 2020, they've shared their list of the 50 best albums of the year. As is usually the case, you can predict a lot of this list if you read their reviews throughout the year, but it never entirely mirrors Best New Music. Some albums that got BNM didn't make this list (Touche Amore, Angel Bat Dawid, Jyoti, Fireboy DML, Popcaan, Julianna Barwick, Blake Mills, Gil Scott-Heron/Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker) and some albums that scored lower than an 8 did make this list (Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Arca, Chloe x Halle, Soccer Mommy, and others). The list incorporates several different genres of music, including indie rock, rap, electronic, punk, folk, pop, jazz, and more (no metal this year though), and it's got a lot of popular picks but there's a good chance you'll discover something new here too.

Oh, and if you happened to see what album scored a perfect 10 on Pitchfork this year, you probably already guessed their #1. Check out their top 50 below and read Pitchfork's commentary here. What do you think of their list?

Pitchfork's 50 Best Albums of 2020

50. Mary Lattimore: Silver Ladders

49. Yaeji: What We Drew

48. Charli XCX: how i’m feeling now

47. Lil Baby: My Turn (Deluxe)

46. Burna Boy: Twice as Tall

45. Lyra Pramuk: Fountain

44. Freddie Gibbs / The Alchemist: Alfredo

43. Megan Thee Stallion: Good News

42. Kate NV: Room for the Moon

41. Rina Sawayama: SAWAYAMA

40. Arca: KiCk i

39. Dehd: Flower of Devotion

38. Duval Timothy: Help

37. Lomelda: Hannah

36. Special Interest: The Passion Of

35. Ka: Descendants of Cain

34. Dogleg: Melee

33. Beatrice Dillon: Workaround

32. Drakeo the Ruler: Thank You for Using GTL

31. The Soft Pink Truth: Shall We Go on Sinning So That Grace May Increase?

30. Bartees Strange: Live Forever

29. Taylor Swift: folklore

28. Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour

27. Kelly Lee Owens: Inner Song

26. Soccer Mommy: color theory

25. Nubya Garcia: Source

24. Grimes: Miss Anthropocene

23. Porridge Radio: Every Bad

22. KeiyaA: Forever, Ya Girl

21. Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

20. Fleet Foxes: Shore

19. Amaarae: The Angel You Don’t Know

18. Destroyer: Have We Met

17. Róisín Murphy: Róisín Machine

16. Run the Jewels: RTJ4

15. U.S. Girls: Heavy Light

14. Jay Electronica: Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)

13. The Microphones: Microphones in 2020

12. Lil Uzi Vert: Eternal Atake

11. Adrianne Lenker: songs / instrumentals

10. Bad Bunny: YHLQMDLG

9. Jessie Ware: What’s Your Pleasure?

8. Haim: Women in Music Pt. III

7. Yves Tumor: Heaven to a Tortured Mind

6. Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways

5. Perfume Genius: Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

4. Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher

3. Moses Sumney: græ

2. Waxahatchee: Saint Cloud

1. Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters