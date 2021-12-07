Pitchfork’s 50 Best Albums of 2021

Yesterday, Pitchfork put out their list of the top 100 songs of 2021, and today their year-end rollout continues with the 50 best albums of 2021. As always, you can predict a lot of the list by keeping up with what gets Best New Music and/or high scores all year, but it never totally lines up with BNMs or scores. It doesn't include the BNM-ed albums by Arca (which just got BNM today), Taylor Swift, Iceage, or The Armed, and it does include stuff that scored below an 8.0 like Japanese Breakfast (at #14), Little Simz, Moor Mother, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Numbers aside, it's a list that's very worth reading, and you'll probably discover at least a couple new things from it.

Read commentary on each pick here and see the full list below...

50. Yasmin Williams: Urban Driftwood
49. Magdalena Bay: Mercurial World
48. Ka: A Martyr’s Reward
47. dltzk: Frailty
46. Helado Negro: Far In
45. aya: im hole
44. Sofia Kourtesis: Fresia Magdalena EP
43. Hand Habits: Fun House
42. Vijay Iyer / Linda May Han Oh / Tyshawn Sorey: Uneasy
41. Lingua Ignota: Sinner Get Ready
40. Erika de Casier: Sensational
39. Loraine James: Reflection
38. Navy Blue: Song of Sage: Post Panic! / Navy’s Reprise
37. RP Boo: Established!
36. Lost Girls: Menneskekollektivet
35. Illuminati Hotties: Let Me Do One More
34. The War on Drugs: I Don’t Live Here Anymore
33. Xenia Rubinos: Una Rosa
32. Adele: 30
31. Wiki: Half God
30. Claire Rousay: a softer focus
29. Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
28. Spirit of the Beehive: ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH
27. Moor Mother: Black Encyclopedia of the Air
26. Armand Hammer and the Alchemist: Haram
25. Indigo De Souza: Any Shape You Take
24. Nala Sinephro: Space 1.8
23. black midi: Cavalcade
22. Dawn Richard: Second Line: An Electro Revival
21. Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR
20. Mach-Hommy: Pray for Haiti
19. Dean Blunt: Black Metal 2
18. Grouper: Shade
17. Cassandra Jenkins: An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
16. MIKE: Disco!
15. Snail Mail: Valentine
14. Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee
13. Tirzah: Colourgrade
12. Arooj Aftab: Vulture Prince
11. Faye Webster: I Know I’m Funny haha
10. Dry Cleaning: New Long Leg
9. Playboi Carti: Whole Lotta Red
8. Mdou Moctar: Afrique Victime
7. The Weather Station: Ignorance
6. Turnstile: Glow On
5. Low: HEY WHAT
4. Floating Points / Pharoah Sanders / The London Symphony Orchestra: Promises
3. Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
2. L’Rain: Fatigue
1. Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales

Filed Under: Adele, Armand Hammer, Arooj Aftab, aya, Best of 2021, Black Midi, Cassandra Jenkins, Claire Rousay, dawwn richard, Dean Blunt, dltzk, dry cleaning, Erika de Casier, faye webster, Floating Points, Grouper, hand habits, Helado Negro, illuminati hotties, indigo de souuza, Japanese Breakfast, Jazmine Sullivan, Ka, L'Rain, Linda May Han Oh, Lingua Ignota, loraine james, lost girls, Low, Mach-Hommy, Magdalena Bay, Mdou Moctar, mike, Moor Mother, Nala Sinephro, Navy Blue, Olivia Rodrigo, Pharoah Sanders, Pitchfork, Playboi Carti, RP Boo, Snail Mail, sofia kourtesis, Spirit of the Beehive, The Alchemist, The War on Drugs, The Weather Station, Tirzah, Turnstile, Tyler the Creator, Tyshawn Sorey, Vijay Iyer, Wiki, Xenia Rubinos, Yasmin Williams
Categories: Electronic Dance Music News, Hip Hop news, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top