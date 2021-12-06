Pitchfork’s Top 100 Songs of 2021

Year-end list season is in full swing, and it continues this morning with Pitchfork's 100 Best Songs of 2021. Their choices include songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Jlin, Azealia Banks, Sharon Van Adele, Lana Del Rey, Faye Webster, SZA, Burial, Grouper, Dry Cleaning, WizKid, Baby Keem, L'Rain, Yves Tumor, Mach-Hommy, Armand Hammer, Mdou Moctar, Madlib, Illuminati Hotties, The War on Drugs, Bartees Stranges, Lil Nas X, Turnstile, and more. What do you think of their #1 pick?

See the top 25 songs below, and read the whole list, commentary included, on Pitchfork. Stay tuned for their album list, too.

--

Pitchfork's Top 25 Songs of 2021

25. Yves Tumor: “Jackie”

24. PinkPantheress: “Just for Me”

23. Jlin: “Embryo”

22. Baby Keem: “family ties” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

21. black midi: “John L”

20. SZA: “Good Days”

19. Faye Webster: “I Know I’m Funny haha”

18. Megan Thee Stallion: “Thot Shit”

17. Peggy Gou: “I Go”

16. Tinashe: “Bouncin”

15. Big Thief: “Little Things”

14. WizKid: “Essence” [ft. Tems]

13. Sofia Kourtesis: “La Perla”

12. Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen: “Like I Used To”

11. Japanese Breakfast: “Be Sweet”

10. Olivia Rodrigo: “deja vu”

9. Arooj Aftab: “Mohabbat”

8. Snail Mail: “Valentine”

7. Mitski: “Working for the Knife”

6. Tyler, the Creator: “Lumberjack”

5. Lana Del Rey: “White Dress”

4. Jazmine Sullivan: “Pick Up Your Feelings”

3. Low: “Days Like These”

2. Cassandra Jenkins: “Hard Drive”

1. Caroline Polachek: “Bunny Is a Rider”