Pitchfork’s Top 100 Songs of 2022

Pitchfork have begun rolling out their 2022 best-of lists, and first up is the Top 100 Songs of 2022. Coming in at 100 is Harry Styles' 15-week-long chart-topper "As It Was," and other songs in the bottom 75 come from black midi, Phoenix, Tomberlin, Julia Jacklin, Wednesday, Two Shell, Joe Rainey, Pusha T, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, MUNA, Burial, Ka, Sharon Van Etten, Bandmanrill, Animal Collective, Kelela, Gilla Band, Yung Kayo, Porridge Radio, Mabe Fratti, Earl Sweatshirt, Ibibio Sound Machine, Babyface Ray, Shygirl, Oso Oso, MAVI, Dehd, Koffee, Arctic Monkeys, Perfume Genius, Azealia Banks, Fever Ray, Amber Mark, Plains, Alabaster DePlume, Kehlani, Camp Cope, Black Country New Road, FKA twigs, Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Jessie Ware, Ravyn Lenae, Maren Morris, Lucrecia Dalt, Carly Rae Jepsen, MJ Lenderman, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Yaya Bey, Megan Thee Stallion, Angel Olsen, Sudan Archives, Yeule, Special Interest, Grace Ives, Big Thief, Chief Keef, Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Jockstrap, Soccer Mommy, Steve Lacy, Cate Le Bon, and more. Here's their top 25:

25. Burna Boy: “Last Last”

24. Daphni: “Cherry”

23. Weyes Blood: “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

22. Two Shell: “home”

21. Monaleo: “We Not Humping (Remix)” [ft. Flo Milli]

20. Caroline Polachek: “Billions”

19. Beth Orton: “Friday Night”

18. Björk: “Ancestress”

17. Nilüfer Yanya: “Midnight Sun”

16. Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”

15. Rachika Nayar: “Heaven Come Crashing” [ft. Maria BC]

14. Pharrell: “Cash In Cash Out” [ft. 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator]

13. The 1975: “Part of the Band”

12. Aldous Harding: “Fever”

11. Ethel Cain: “American Teenager”

10. Hikaru Utada: “Somewhere Near Marseilles”

9. Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó”

8. Alan Braxe / DJ Falcon: “Step by Step” [ft. Panda Bear]

7. Rosalía: “SAOKO”

6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” [ft. Perfume Genius]

5. Beyoncé: “Alien Superstar”

4. Alex G: “Runner”

3. Glorilla / Hitkidd: “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

2. Destroyer: “June”

1. Alvvays: “Belinda Says”

What do you think of their list? Read commentary on each pick here.