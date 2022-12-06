Pitchfork&#8217;s Top 50 Albums of 2022

Pitchfork’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

Cate Le Bon at Pitchfork Festival 2022 (photo by James Richards IV)

Yesterday Pitchfork published their Top 100 Songs of 2022 list, and now here are their albums of the year. It's got plenty of this year's usual suspects -- The Smile, Big Thief, Nilüfer Yanya, Beyoncé, Jockstrap, Rosalía, Cate Le Bon -- and some surprises too. And as usual, a couple of albums that didn't get Best New Music show up here as well (Kendrick Lamar, to name one).

You can check out Pitchfork's Top 25 Albums of 2022 below, and head their way for the full list of 50 and the writeups.

Pitchfork's Top 25 Albums of 2022
25. Daphni: Cherry
24. FKA twigs: CAPRISONGS
23. Beth Orton: Weather Alive
22. Charlotte Adigéry / Bolis Pupul: Topical Dancer
21. The Smile: A Light for Attracting Attention
20. Cate Le Bon: Pompeii
19. Charli XCX: Crash
18. Makaya McCraven: In These Times
17. Earl Sweatshirt: Sick!
16. Nilüfer Yanya: PAINLESS
15. Jockstrap: I Love You Jennifer B
14. Grace Ives: Janky Star
13. Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
12. Björk: Fossora
11. The Weeknd: Dawn FM
10. Alex G: God Save the Animals
9. Yaya Bey: Remember Your North Star
8. Lucrecia Dalt: ¡Ay!
7. Big Thief: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
6. Rosalía: Motomami
5. Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
4. Special Interest: Endure
3. Alvvays: Blue Rev
2. Sudan Archives: Natural Brown Prom Queen
1. Beyoncé: Renaissance

