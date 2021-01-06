Pittsburgh indie-punks Calyx prep debut LP (stream “Leslie Plain and Strong”)

Pittsburgh indie-punks Calyx have two EPs and a single dating back to 2015, but now they're finally ready to release their first full-length, Stay Gone, and judging by lead single "Leslie Plain and Strong," it's shaping up to be the best thing they've done yet.

Compared to the scrappy, lo-fi earlier recordings, this new song (recorded and mixed by The Superweaks' Evan Bernard) is crisp and loud, and the band's playing is tighter than ever. The song is stuffed with catchy, fiery indie-punk hooks, and when the gang vocals -- which include Chris Diehm (Thin Lips, 1994!, etc) and Melissa Brain (Amanda X, Bad Heaven Ltd) -- come in, Calyx sound like they're gonna explode. Listen below.

The album is due February 12 via Salinas Records, Ethospine Records, Chumpire Records, and Plastic Miracles (pre-order).

Tracklist

1. Americana Get A Break

2. Leslie Plain and Strong

3. Pacific Light Wave

4. Starve the Romantyx

5. Onom

6. Money Blood

7. Krill Grill

8. Entropical

9. Brittle Honey

10. Noseeums

