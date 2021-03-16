Pittsburgh punks T-Tops prep ‘Staring At A Static Screen’ (stream “Burn The River”)

Pittsburgh's T-Tops make scuzzy, fuzzy, riffy punk that exists somewhere in between Mudhoney, The Stooges, the Melvins, and Motorhead, and they're gearing up to release their sophomore LP Staring At A Static Screen on May 28 via Magnetic Eye Records (pre-order). We're premiering the new single "Burn The River," and it's a ripper that fans of any of those aforementioned bands should check out.

"Musically, this song kind of exemplifies the thrust of what we're going for," said singer/guitarist Patrick Waters. "No big, boring lead-in, just a quick banger to kick off the record. The plan has always been guitars, bass, drums, riffs, bash it out. Lyrically, it's mainly about the hell of stomaching the dull, burning frustration of being satisfied with a medium... but also love, regret, revenge, the figurative suffocation someone feels before giving in to the truth."

Listen below...