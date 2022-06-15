Pixies announce fall US shows

Fresh off announcing their new album Doggerel, the Pixies have announced three West Coast US shows and one happening at NYC's Terminal 5 on October 5. Tickets for all US shows go on sale Friday (6/17) at 10 AM local time. They've also got a bunch of international dates coming up, and you can find their full schedule here.

Pick up the new Pixies album on limited red vinyl and browse our selection of classic Pixies vinyl too. Watch the lyric video for new single "There's A Moon On" below.

Pixies -- 2022 US Tour Dates

10/1 SOMA San Diego, CA

10/2 House of Blues Anaheim, CA

10/3 Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

10/5 Terminal 5 New York, NY