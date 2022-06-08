Pixies announce new album ‘Doggerel,’ share new song “There’s A Moon On”

Pixies have announced a new album, Doggerel, which is their eighth overall, and fourth reunion-era and Kim Deal-less album, and due September 30 via BMG (pre-order). Speaking about the album, vocalist/guitarist Black Francis says, "We're trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There's another way to do this, there's other things we can do with this extra special energy that we're encountering." Guitarist Joey Santiago adds, "This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there."

The album doesn't include recent single "Human Crime," but it does include the just-released lead single "There's A Moon On." Check that out and watch the album trailer below.

Tracklist

‘Nomatterday’

‘Vault of Heaven’

‘Dregs of the Wine’

‘Haunted House’

‘Get Simulated’

‘The Lord Has Come Back Today’

‘Thunder & Lightning’

‘There’s A Moon On’

‘Pagan Man’

‘Who’s More Sorry Now?’

‘You’re Such A Sadducee’

‘Doggerel’