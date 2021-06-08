Pixies announce September 2021 tour

Pixies have announced North American tour dates for September, which will be the band's first outing since December 2019. "Over the past year, it's been wonderful to spend so much time with our families," says guitarist Joey Santiago. "I've been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we're ready to get back to playing live shows, and are looking forward to seeing you all."

Dates kick off at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on September 10, with dates in Pittsburgh, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Milwaukee, Chesterfield, MO and Omaha, NE before they hit Riot Fest in Chicago on September 19. After that, Pixies open for Nine Inch Nails in Cleveland on September 21 & 23, and they'll wrap things up with a headline show in Tulsa on September 26. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for Capitol Theater and all headline shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting June 9 at 10 AM local.

PIXIES - 2021 TOUR DATES

September 10 Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

September 11 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

September 13 Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

September 14 Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN

September 16 Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

September 17 The Factory at The District, Chesterfield, MO

September 18 The Waiting Room/Outdoors - Omaha, NE

September 19 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

September 21 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

September 23 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

September 26 Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

