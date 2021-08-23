Pixies cancel September U.S. tour due to Covid concerns

Pixies have announced that their September tour has been canceled. "We have determined with the current surge in COVID cases -- made worse by the Delta variant -- that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own," they wrote in a statement. "We ask that our fans stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all soon."

The Pixies tour was set to kick off September 10 at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre and included shows in Pittsburgh, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Milwaukee, Chesterfield (MO), Omaha, Chicago, two Cleveland shows with Nine Inch Nails (who also canceled their tour), and Tulsa. All canceled dates are listed below.

The band note that ticketholders can get refunds at point of purchase.

The second of the Cleveland show (9/23) would have fallen on the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, Trompe Le Monde.

PIXIES - CANCELED 2021 TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

10 Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

11 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

13 Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

14 Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN

16 Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

17 The Factory at The District, Chesterfield, MO

18 The Waiting Room/Outdoors - Omaha, NE

19 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

21 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

23 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

26 Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK