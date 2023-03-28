Pixies & Modest Mouse plot co-headlining tour with Cat Power too (BV presale for NYC / Asbury Park)

Pixies have added lots more tour dates to their 2023 schedule, having just announced a late summer co-headlining run with Modest Mouse that also includes special guest Cat Power. That leg begins with shows at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summerstage on August 20 and two nights at Manhattan's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 21 & 22. From there, stops include Indianapolis, Chicago, Vail, Boise, Spokane, Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and more.

Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM but you can get them early for Stone Pony and Rooftop at Pier 17 with the BrooklynVegan Presale, which runs Thursday, March 30 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

Before that, Pixies will be out in May with various support acts before joining up with Franz Ferdinand and Bully in June for shows in Boston, Philly, DC, Pittsburgh, Asheville, Bonnaroo, New Orleans, Austin and more. All date are listed below.

PIXIES - 2023 TOUR DATES

LEG ONE: (various support acts):

MAY 2023

4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

5 BeachLife Festival, Redondo Beach, CA

6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT (Festival)

18 Teatro Metopólitan, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico

21 Corona Capital 2023, Mexico, Mexico

LEG TWO (with Franz Ferdinand and Bully):

JUNE 2023

8 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA

10 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

12 Kemba Live!, Columbus, OH

13 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

14 Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

16 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

17 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC

18 Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN (Festival)

20 Coca-Coca Roxy, Atlanta, GA

21 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

23 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

24 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

25 Moody Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

LEG THREE: (co-headline with Modest Mouse, special guest Cat Power):

AUGUST 2023

20 Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ

21 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

22 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

24 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport, CT

25 Brewery Ommegang, Cooperstown, NY

26 MASS MoCA, North Adams, MA

28 Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY

29 TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

30 Salt Shed - Outdoors, Chicago, Il

SEPTEMBER 2023

2 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre, Vail, CO

4 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, ID

6 Pavilion at Riverfront, Spokane, WA

7 Kettlehouse Amphitheatre, Bonner, MT

8 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

9 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Cenrer, Vancouver, BC

12 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

13 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

15 Oxbow RiverStage,Oxbow Commons, Napa, CA

16 Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA