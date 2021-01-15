Pixies release live album of 2004 Coachella reunion set on streaming services

After over a decade away, the Pixies made their first return in 2004 surrounding an appearance at Coachella. Some footage of the iconic reunion set was featured in the recent Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert documentary, and now a high-quality recording of their entire set was released on streaming services. Frank Black, Kim Deal, Joey Santiago, and David Lovering all sounded great together at this show, as you can hear for yourself by streaming it below...

Setlist

Bone Machine

U-Mass

Isla de Encanta

Wave of Mutilation

Broken Face

Cactus

Caribou

No. 13 Baby

Gouge Away

Tame

Monkey Gone to Heaven

Debaser

Velouria

Hey

Gigantic

Nimrod's Son

Here Comes Your Man

Vamos

In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (David Lynch & Alan R. Splet cover)

Where Is My Mind?

Into the White