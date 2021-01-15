Pixies release live album of 2004 Coachella reunion set on streaming services
After over a decade away, the Pixies made their first return in 2004 surrounding an appearance at Coachella. Some footage of the iconic reunion set was featured in the recent Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert documentary, and now a high-quality recording of their entire set was released on streaming services. Frank Black, Kim Deal, Joey Santiago, and David Lovering all sounded great together at this show, as you can hear for yourself by streaming it below...
Setlist
Bone Machine
U-Mass
Isla de Encanta
Wave of Mutilation
Broken Face
Cactus
Caribou
No. 13 Baby
Gouge Away
Tame
Monkey Gone to Heaven
Debaser
Velouria
Hey
Gigantic
Nimrod's Son
Here Comes Your Man
Vamos
In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (David Lynch & Alan R. Splet cover)
Where Is My Mind?
Into the White