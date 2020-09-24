Pixies share new single “Hear Me Out” (with Paz Lenchantin on vocals)

Pixies are back with a double A-side 7" out October 16 with two new songs, including "Hear Me Out" which features current bassist Paz Lenchantin on lead vocals. Paz, who has played with everyone from A Perfect Circle to Silver Jews, says the song is "about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be ok regardless." She adds, "Black [Francis] started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away."

The song retains Pixies' signature surfy vibe, and comes with a gorgeously shot video starring Paz and directed by Maximilla Lukacs. You can watch that below.

In related news, Black Francis is talking part in a livestream fundraiser for the Yard Theater, the 50-seat East Los Angeles venue that was opened by comedian and actor John Ennis (Mr. Show, Drunk History) that has been struggling to survive during the pandemic. Frank will play a couple songs, and the event also features Erica Rhodes (Prairie Home Companion, Modern Family), Jon Huck (Showtime, Gotham Comedy), Ashley Ray (Vice, The Onion), and more. The fundraiser streams Friday, September 25 at 8 PM Pacific (11 PM Eastern) and tickets are on sale. Flyer is below.

Pixies released Beneath the Eyrie in 2019, and just celebrated the 30th anniversary of their third album, Bossa Nova (which made our Indie Basement list of Best albums of 1990).

