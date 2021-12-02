PJ Harvey announces ‘Let England Shake’ reissue, shares title track demo

PJ Harvey's vinyl reissue series continues with 2011's Let England Shake, due out January 28 via Island/UMC. It has been remastered for vinyl, with cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the eyes and ear of original co-producer John Parish.

Like with the previous reissues, the album's demos are being released as a separate album on the same day. It features demo versions of all 12 of the album's songs -- including "The Words That Maketh Murder," "The Glorious Land" and "The Last Living Rose" -- as well as new cover artwork by Polly and previously unseen photos by Seamus Murphy.

You can listen to the demo of "Let England Shake," which features a much more prominent sample of the Four Lads’ “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” than the studio version, and check out the Demos artwork below.

In other news, PJ is releasing a book-length poem, Orlam, that will be out in April.

You can pick up PJ Harvey's debut album, Dry, on vinyl in the BV shop.

Let England Shake - Demos tracklist

Side 1

Let England Shake - Demo

The Last Living Rose - Demo

The Glorious Land - Demo

The Words That Maketh Murder - Demo

All And Everyone - Demo

On Battleship Hill – Demo

Side 2

England - Demo

In The Dark Places - Demo

Bitter Branches - Demo

Hanging In The Wire - Demo

Written On The Forehead - Demo

The Colour Of The Earth - Demo

Let England Shake tracklist

Side 1:

Let England Shake

The Last Living Rose

The Glorious Land

The Words That Maketh Murder

All And Everyone

On Battleship Hill

Side 2:

England

In The Dark Places

Bitter Branches

Hanging In The Wire

Written On The Forehead

The Colour Of The Earth