PJ Harvey announces ‘Let England Shake’ reissue, shares title track demo
PJ Harvey's vinyl reissue series continues with 2011's Let England Shake, due out January 28 via Island/UMC. It has been remastered for vinyl, with cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the eyes and ear of original co-producer John Parish.
Like with the previous reissues, the album's demos are being released as a separate album on the same day. It features demo versions of all 12 of the album's songs -- including "The Words That Maketh Murder," "The Glorious Land" and "The Last Living Rose" -- as well as new cover artwork by Polly and previously unseen photos by Seamus Murphy.
You can listen to the demo of "Let England Shake," which features a much more prominent sample of the Four Lads’ “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” than the studio version, and check out the Demos artwork below.
In other news, PJ is releasing a book-length poem, Orlam, that will be out in April.
You can pick up PJ Harvey's debut album, Dry, on vinyl in the BV shop.
