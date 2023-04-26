PJ Harvey announces new album, shares “A Child’s Question, August” video

PJ Harvey has announced her highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's The Hope Six Demolition Project. I Inside the Old Year Dying is due out July 7 via Partisan, her first record for the label after three decades on Island (pre-order on vinyl). It was produced by her regular collaborators Flood and John Parish, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

PJ says the new songs "all came out of me in about three weeks," continuing that they offer "a resting space, a solace, a comfort, a balm - which feels timely for the times we’re in."

"I think the album is about searching, looking - the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning," she says. "Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love – it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that's what makes it feel so welcoming: so open."

The first single is "A Child's Question, August," a solemn track with a murky undercurrent. Watch the accompanying video, directed by Steve Gullick, below.

PJ HARVEY - I INSIDE THE OLD YEAR DYING TRACKLIST

1. Prayer at the Gate

2. Autumn Term

3. Lwonesome Tonight

4. Seem an I

5. The Nether-edge

6. I Inside the Old Year Dying

7. All Souls

8. A Child’s Question, August

9. I Inside the Old I Dying

10. August

11. A Child’s Question, July

12. A Noiseless Noise