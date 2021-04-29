PJ Harvey announces ‘White Chalk’ & ‘Peel Sessions’ reissues (hear “When Under Ether” demo)
PJ Harvey's ongoing reissue campaign continues with the announcement of a new edition of her seventh LP, 2007's White Chalk.
The reissue was cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering with the help of John Parish, and comes out June 25. Like previous reissues in the campaign, a collection of unreleased demos written for the album, White Chalk - Demos, is also being released. It includes a previously unreleased version of "When Under Ether," which you can listen to below.
In addition to White Chalk, PJ also announced a reissue of The Peel Sessions 1991-2004, which contains a series of live appearances on John Peel's radio show during that time period. The release -- which was also remastered under the guidance of John Parish -- is due out on May 28 via UMe/Island. See the tracklist below.
PJ HARVEY - WHITE CHALK REISSUE LP TRACKLIST
Side 1:
The Devil
Dear Darkness
Grow Grow Grow
When Under Ether
White Chalk
Side 2:
Broken Harp
Silence
To Talk To You
The Piano
Before Departure
The Mountain
PJ HARVEY - WHITE CHALK DEMOS LP TRACKLIST
Side 1:
The Devil - Demo
Dear Darkness - Demo
Grow Grow Grow - Demo
When Under Ether - Demo
White Chalk - Demo
Side 2:
Broken Harp - Demo
Silence - Demo
To Talk To You - Demo
The Piano - Demo
Before Departure - Demo
The Mountain - Demo
PJ HARVEY - THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991 - 2004 REISSUE LP TRACKLIST
Side 1
Oh My Lover – Peel 29.10.91
Victory - Peel 29.10.91
Sheela-Na-Gig - Peel 29.10.91
Water - Peel 29.10.91
Naked Cousin – Peel 2.3.93
Wang Dang Doodle - Peel 2.3.93
Side 2
Losing Ground – Peel 5.9.96
Snake – Peel 5.9.96
That Was My Veil – Peel 5.9.96
This Wicked Tongue – Peel 10.11.00
Beautiful Feeling – Peel 10.11.00
You Come Through – John Peel Tribute 16.12.04