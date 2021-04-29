PJ Harvey announces ‘White Chalk’ & ‘Peel Sessions’ reissues (hear “When Under Ether” demo)

PJ Harvey's ongoing reissue campaign continues with the announcement of a new edition of her seventh LP, 2007's White Chalk.

The reissue was cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering with the help of John Parish, and comes out June 25. Like previous reissues in the campaign, a collection of unreleased demos written for the album, White Chalk - Demos, is also being released. It includes a previously unreleased version of "When Under Ether," which you can listen to below.

In addition to White Chalk, PJ also announced a reissue of The Peel Sessions 1991-2004, which contains a series of live appearances on John Peel's radio show during that time period. The release -- which was also remastered under the guidance of John Parish -- is due out on May 28 via UMe/Island. See the tracklist below.

PJ HARVEY - WHITE CHALK REISSUE LP TRACKLIST

Side 1:

The Devil

Dear Darkness

Grow Grow Grow

When Under Ether

White Chalk

Side 2:

Broken Harp

Silence

To Talk To You

The Piano

Before Departure

The Mountain

PJ HARVEY - WHITE CHALK DEMOS LP TRACKLIST

Side 1:

The Devil - Demo

Dear Darkness - Demo

Grow Grow Grow - Demo

When Under Ether - Demo

White Chalk - Demo

Side 2:

Broken Harp - Demo

Silence - Demo

To Talk To You - Demo

The Piano - Demo

Before Departure - Demo

The Mountain - Demo

PJ HARVEY - THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991 - 2004 REISSUE LP TRACKLIST

Side 1

Oh My Lover – Peel 29.10.91

Victory - Peel 29.10.91

Sheela-Na-Gig - Peel 29.10.91

Water - Peel 29.10.91

Naked Cousin – Peel 2.3.93

Wang Dang Doodle - Peel 2.3.93

Side 2

Losing Ground – Peel 5.9.96

Snake – Peel 5.9.96

That Was My Veil – Peel 5.9.96

This Wicked Tongue – Peel 10.11.00

Beautiful Feeling – Peel 10.11.00

You Come Through – John Peel Tribute 16.12.04