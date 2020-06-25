PJ Harvey is putting out vinyl reissues of all her studio albums over the next year, and she's just announced details for 1993's Steve Albini-recorded Rid of Me. The reissue will be out August 21 and is "is faithful to the original recording and package," with the master cut by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering under the guidance of Steve Albini.

Also out on August 21 is a vinyl reissue of 1993's 4-Track Demos which is "a collection of demos recorded at home between 1991-1992 and presents a number of songs from Rid Of Me in their first incarnation." The master was cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of longtime PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish.

Meanwhile, PJ Harvey's performances from Nigel Godrich's "From the Basement" series have now been uploaded to the official Basement YouTube Archive. All were from the fifth episode of the series' first season, and feature PJ performing four songs from 2007's White Chalk, including "The Piano," "Grow Grow Grow," "The Devil" and the album's title track. These are new HD remasters and you can watch those, and stream Rid of Me and 4-Track Demos, below.