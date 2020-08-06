PJ Harvey & John Parish announce ‘Dance Hall At Louse Point’ reissue

In May, PJ Harvey announced that she is reissuing her entire catalog on vinyl and CD over the course of the next year, each featuring an album of demos, with "demo version[s] of each album track, available for the first time as a complete stand-alone collection."

Now Harvey has announced the reissue of her first, September 1996 joint effort with long-time collaborator John Parish, Dance Hall At Louse Point. It comes out on October 2 and is available for preorder now; see the tracklist below. There's been no word regarding a demo release this time; stay tuned for any updates.

Harvey has also released information about her three other reissues: her classic 1992 debut, Dry, 1993's Steve Albini-recorded Rid of Me, and 1995's To Bring You My Love.

Dance Hall At Louse Point LP Track List

Side One

GIRL

ROPE BRIDGE CROSSING

CITY OF NO SUN

THAT WAS MY VEIL

URN WITH DEAD FLOWERS IN A DRAINED POOL

CIVIL WAR CORRESPONDENT

Side Two

TAUT

UN CERCLE AUTOUR DU SOLEIL

HEELA

IS THAT ALL THERE IS?*

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT

LOST FUN ZONE