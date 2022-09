PJ Harvey preps 59-track ‘B-sides, Demos, And Rarities’ box set (stream 3 tracks)

Having reissued her studio albums over the last few years, PJ Harvey is further digging into her archives to release the 59-track compilation B-sides, Demos and Rarities on November 4 via UMe/Island. It's available as either a 3-CD or 6-LP set, each including liner notes and rare and unseen photos.

The compilations spans PJ Harvey's career, with most of the tracks unavailable physically or digitally for decades. Fourteen of the tracks are either previously unreleased or in previously unreleased versions. You can listen to three songs now: a previously unreleased demo version of "Dry," an unreleased demo of "Missed," and "Somebody's Down, Somebody's Name," which is officially available digitally for the first time. Check those out, along with the artwork and tracklist, below.

In other news, Polly is working on a new album, and recently covered Leonard Cohen's "Who By Fire" for the Bad Sisters soundtrack.

Pick up lots of PJ Harvey vinyl in the BV shop.

B-Sides, Demos and Rarities:

3CD SET:

Disc 1

DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

DADDY

LYING IN THE SUN

SOMEBODY'S DOWN, SOMEBODY'S NAME

DARLING BE THERE

MANIAC

ONE TIME TOO MANY

HARDER

NAKED COUSIN

LOSING GROUND

WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW

WHY D'YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)

Disc 2

INSTRUMENTAL #1

THE NORTHWOOD

THE BAY

SWEETER THAN ANYTHING

INSTRUMENTAL #3

THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION)

NINA IN ECSTASY 2

REBECCA

INSTRUMENTAL #2

THIS WICKED TONGUE

MEMPHIS

30

66 PROMISES

AS CLOSE AS THIS

MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION

KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK)

THE FALLING

THE PHONE SONG

BOWS & ARROWS

ANGEL

STONE

Disc 3

97°

DANCE

CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

WAIT

HEAVEN

LIVERPOOL TIDE

THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN

THE NIGHTINGALE

SHAKER AAMER

GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

I'LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased)

THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased)

THE CAMP

AN ACRE OF LAND

THE CROWDED CELL

THE SANDMAN - DEMO

THE MOTH - DEMO

RED RIGHT HAND

