PJ Harvey shares new playlist, “Lost In The Hills”

PJ Harvey posts curated playlists on Spotify on occasion, and she's just shared a new one, her thirteenth, titled "Lost In The Hills."

The playlist —- which is accompanied by an original drawing by PJ ("Mallory's Eye," which you can see below) —- is loosely named after its first track, "Lost Something in the Hills," by cult-legend folk singer-songwriter, Sibylle Baier, which was recently featured on the soundtrack for Netflix series, The End of the Fucking World). It proceeds with "Bright Horses," from old flame Nick Cave's latest album with The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen; a track from Bob Dylan's most recent record, "My Own Version of You;" as well as songs from slowthai and Mura Masa, Hole, Eartheater, Hear We Go Magic, Mark Lanegan, Liela Moss, Radiohead, and more. Listen to it below.

PJ began her playlist series in July of 2016, and previous entries include "Clair de Lune," "Petals Have Fallen," and others. See them all on her Spotify page.