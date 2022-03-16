Pkew Pkew Pkew announce new LP made with Craig Finn, share “Maybe Someday”

Toronto punks Pkew Pkew Pkew have announced a new album, Open Bar, due May 13 via Dine Alone (pre-order). It was produced by Jon Drew (Tokyo Police Club, Fucked Up, METZ) and made with "songwriting guidance-and-support" from The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, and you can definitely hear some of The Hold Steady's heartland rock coming through in the rip-roaring lead single "Maybe Someday."

"This song is about sharing a bedroom with [guitarist] Ryan to save money on rent," vocalist Mike Warne says. "It worked for a few months because we both stayed at our partners' houses, but when Ryan's fiance moved to Edmonton, suddenly he was home all the time." Check out the video below.

About the album overall, Mike continues, "Since we didn’t have a hard deadline to finish, we felt a lot more freedom to take our time and mess around in the studio. Jon is the kind of producer that is down to try anything, so we had lots of fun playing with trumpets, old moog synths, glockenspiels."

Pkew Pkew Pkew are also opening part of The Bouncing Souls' spring tour. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Let The Bridges We Burn Light The Way

2. Mom's Dime

3. Maybe Someday

4. Mr. Meowers

5. Fresh Pope

6. Beer Stick 'n' Ched

7. Safety Last

8. A Different Jimmy

9. Stick To Your Guns, Pookie

10. Drinking In The Park

11. Young Pro

Pkew Pkew Pkew -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 22 Fri Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States *

Apr 23 Sat Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States *

Apr 26 Tue Magic Stick Detroit, MI, United States *

Apr 27 Wed Rec Room Buffalo Corners, NY, United States *

Apr 28 Thu Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA, United States *

Apr 29 Fri Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, United States *

Apr 30 Sat Phantom Power Millersville, PA, United States *

* - w/ The Bouncing Souls

