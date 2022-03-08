Placebo announce first North American tour in 8 years for new LP ‘Never Let Me Go’
UK group Placebo will release Never Let Me Go, their first album in over eight years, on March 25 via Rise Records. It's also their first made as a duo, following drummer Steve Forrest's departure in 2015. “I wanted to capture the confusion of what it's like to be alive today,” says bandleader Brian Molko of the new album, “the feeling of being lost, always walking in a labyrinth, continuously being overwhelmed by information and opinions.” You can stream four songs off it below.
Placebo will also be in North America in September for their first dates here in eight years, with stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Austin. The tour wraps up at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on 9/18. Cold Cave open the L.A. show (9/10 at The Greek) but no other openers have been announced.
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.
Placebo - 2022 Tour Dates
September 4 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom
September 6 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre
September 7 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
September 9 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
September 10 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre (with special guests Cold Cave)
September 12 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
September 14 Austin, TX Emo’s
September 18 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
October 1 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
October 4 Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
October 6 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 8 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
October 10 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
October 11 Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
October 13 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
October 14 Tallin, Estonia - Saku Arena Black Box
October 17 Warsaw, Poland - Expo XXI Hall 3
October 19 Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
October 22 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
October 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
October 26 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
October 27 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
October 29 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
October 31 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
November 2 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
November 4 Esch El Azette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
November 7 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
November 8 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
November 10 Nancy, France - Zenith
November 11 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena
November 13 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
November 14 Rennes, France - La Liberte
November 18 Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
November 19 Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
November 21 Liverpool, UK - Eventim Olympia
November 22 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
November 24 Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
November 26 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
November 27 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
November 29 Leicester, UK - De Montford Hall
November 30 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds
December 2 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
December 3 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
December 5 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
December 7 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
December 8 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 1