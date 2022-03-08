Placebo announce first North American tour in 8 years for new LP ‘Never Let Me Go’

UK group Placebo will release Never Let Me Go, their first album in over eight years, on March 25 via Rise Records. It's also their first made as a duo, following drummer Steve Forrest's departure in 2015. “I wanted to capture the confusion of what it's like to be alive today,” says bandleader Brian Molko of the new album, “the feeling of being lost, always walking in a labyrinth, continuously being overwhelmed by information and opinions.” You can stream four songs off it below.

Placebo will also be in North America in September for their first dates here in eight years, with stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Austin. The tour wraps up at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on 9/18. Cold Cave open the L.A. show (9/10 at The Greek) but no other openers have been announced.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Placebo - 2022 Tour Dates

September 4 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

September 6 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

September 7 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

September 9 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

September 10 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre (with special guests Cold Cave)

September 12 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

September 14 Austin, TX Emo’s

September 18 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel

October 1 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

October 4 Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

October 6 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 8 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

October 10 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

October 11 Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

October 13 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

October 14 Tallin, Estonia - Saku Arena Black Box

October 17 Warsaw, Poland - Expo XXI Hall 3

October 19 Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

October 22 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

October 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 26 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 27 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

October 29 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

October 31 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

November 2 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

November 4 Esch El Azette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 7 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

November 8 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

November 10 Nancy, France - Zenith

November 11 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

November 13 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

November 14 Rennes, France - La Liberte

November 18 Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

November 19 Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre

November 21 Liverpool, UK - Eventim Olympia

November 22 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 24 Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

November 26 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

November 27 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

November 29 Leicester, UK - De Montford Hall

November 30 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

December 2 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

December 3 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

December 5 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

December 7 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

December 8 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 1