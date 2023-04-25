Placebo played 2 nights at Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlist)
UK band Placebo launched their first North American tour in nearly nine years last week -- dates postponed from last year -- and that just hit NYC for two sold-out shows at Brooklyn Steel on Monday and Tuesday. The tour is supporting 2022's Never Let Me Go, and they played nearly all of it, peppering in older tracks like "The Bitter End," "Bionic," "Slave to the Wage," and more. (Nothing from Without You I'm Nothing, though.) Their encore included their covers of Tears for Fears' "Shout" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)."
Check out photos from night 2 by Toby Tenenbaum and the setlist from night 1 below.
SETLIST: Placebo @ Brooklyn Steel 4/23/2023
Forever Chemicals
Beautiful James
Scene of the Crime
Hugz
Happy Birthday in the Sky
Bionic
Twin Demons
Surrounded by Spies
Chemtrails
Sad White Reggae
Try Better Next Time
Too Many Friends
Went Missing
For What It's Worth
Slave to the Wage
Song to Say Goodbye
Come Undone
The Bitter End
Infra-red
Encore:
Shout (Tears for Fears)
Fix Yourself
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush)