Placebo played 2 nights at Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlist)

UK band Placebo launched their first North American tour in nearly nine years last week -- dates postponed from last year -- and that just hit NYC for two sold-out shows at Brooklyn Steel on Monday and Tuesday. The tour is supporting 2022's Never Let Me Go, and they played nearly all of it, peppering in older tracks like "The Bitter End," "Bionic," "Slave to the Wage," and more. (Nothing from Without You I'm Nothing, though.) Their encore included their covers of Tears for Fears' "Shout" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)."

Check out photos from night 2 by Toby Tenenbaum and the setlist from night 1 below.

SETLIST: Placebo @ Brooklyn Steel 4/23/2023

Forever Chemicals

Beautiful James

Scene of the Crime

Hugz

Happy Birthday in the Sky

Bionic

Twin Demons

Surrounded by Spies

Chemtrails

Sad White Reggae

Try Better Next Time

Too Many Friends

Went Missing

For What It's Worth

Slave to the Wage

Song to Say Goodbye

Come Undone

The Bitter End

Infra-red

Encore:

Shout (Tears for Fears)

Fix Yourself

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush)