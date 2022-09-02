Placebo postpone first North American tour in 8 years due to “visa and logistical issues”

Placebo were set to go on their first North American tour on eight years this month, but they've been forced to postpone the dates due to "visa and logistical issues." In a statement, the band writes:

We are devastated to announce the postponement of our North American tour which was due to begin in Vancouver this coming Sunday 4th September. This is due to unprecedented visa and logistical issues beyond our control.

We are so disappointed and frustrated and so very sorry to let our US and Canadian fans down after waiting so patiently for us to come and play for you.

We are doing everything we can to reschedule the tour as soon as possible and we will announce the rescheduled dates soon.

Please hang onto your tickets which will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Thank you.

Peace and love

Brian and Stefan