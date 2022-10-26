Plaid prep new album ‘Feorm Falorx’ (stream 2 tracks), announce 2023 tour

Veteran electronic duo Plaid (Ed Handley and Andy Turner) return with Feorm Falorx, their 10th album, which will be out November 11 via Warp. According the the label, the album "finds the duo recreating a recent performance at the Feorm Festival on the planet Falorx. In order to survive the Falorxian atmosphere, the duo were converted into light to travel and perform."

You can check out warm, melodic and glitchy singles “C.A.” and “Perspex” via their videos. which were made by digital artist Emma Catnip. She used OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Disco Diffusion to create all the album's visuals, including a graphic novel to accompany the album. Watch the videos below.

Plaid have just announced a North American tour in support of the album, which happens in early 2023. Dates include a NYC stop at Brooklyn Made on January 27. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.

Feorm Falorx plaid loading...

--

attachment-plaid 2023 tour loading...

PLAID - LIVE 2023

01/26/23 — Montreal, QC — Fairmount

01/27/23 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Made

01/28/23 — Chicago, IL — Sleeping Village

02/01/23 — Denver, CO — Meow Wolf

02/02/23 — Seattle, WA — Barboza

02/03/23 — Victoria, BC — Lucky Bar

02/04/23 — San Francisco, CA — The Independent

02/09/23 — Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room

02/11/23 — Portland, OR — Holocene