Plaid reschedule North American tour

UK electronic vets Plaid were supposed to start their North American tour today in Montreal but they've just announced it's been postponed till the summer due to "logistical and administration issues beyond our control." They add, "We would like to apologize for the inconvenience it will cause the artists booked to perform with us and our fans, who we hate to disappoint."

The new NYC date is August 4 at Brooklyn Made. The band note "All tickets purchased already will be valid for the relevant new dates." Check out the rescheduled dates and listen to their recent album Feorm Falorx below.

Plaid - Rescheduled 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sun 07/25/23 VICTORIA, BC Lucky Bar - tbc

Wed 07/26/23 PORTLAND, OR Holocene

Thu 07/27/23 SEATTLE, WA Barboza

Fri 07/28/23 LOS ANGELES, CA Lodge Room

Sat 07/29/23 SAN FRANCISCO, CA The Independent

Sun 07/30/23 VICTORIA, BC Lucky Bar - tbc

Wed 08/2/23 MONTREAL, QC Fairmount

Fri 08/4/23 BROOKLYN, NY Brooklyn Made Fri

08/11/23 CHICAGO, IL Sleeping Village Sat

08/12/23 DENVER, CO Meow Wol