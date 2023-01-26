Plaid reschedule North American tour
UK electronic vets Plaid were supposed to start their North American tour today in Montreal but they've just announced it's been postponed till the summer due to "logistical and administration issues beyond our control." They add, "We would like to apologize for the inconvenience it will cause the artists booked to perform with us and our fans, who we hate to disappoint."
The new NYC date is August 4 at Brooklyn Made. The band note "All tickets purchased already will be valid for the relevant new dates." Check out the rescheduled dates and listen to their recent album Feorm Falorx below.
Plaid - Rescheduled 2023 North American Tour Dates
Sun 07/25/23 VICTORIA, BC Lucky Bar - tbc
Wed 07/26/23 PORTLAND, OR Holocene
Thu 07/27/23 SEATTLE, WA Barboza
Fri 07/28/23 LOS ANGELES, CA Lodge Room
Sat 07/29/23 SAN FRANCISCO, CA The Independent
Sun 07/30/23 VICTORIA, BC Lucky Bar - tbc
Wed 08/2/23 MONTREAL, QC Fairmount
Fri 08/4/23 BROOKLYN, NY Brooklyn Made Fri
08/11/23 CHICAGO, IL Sleeping Village Sat
08/12/23 DENVER, CO Meow Wol