Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) and MJ Lenderman played Webster Hall (pics, video, setlist)

Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield released their fantastic collaborative album as Plains, I Walked With You A Ways, last month, and their tour supporting it stopped in NYC on Friday (11/11) for a show at Webster Hall. Jess and Katie sounded sublime bringing the album's soaring harmonies to life, and they also collaborated on a few songs from each other's catalogs, including "Can't Do Much" and "Lilacs" from Waxahatchee's Saint Cloud, "Wind of Tin" from Jess' Sorceress, and "Hunter," a new song of Jess' from an album due out next year. They also played a few fantastic covers that fit right into the mood of their originals: Waylon Jennings' "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," The Chicks' "Goodbye Earl," and Terry Allen's "Amarillo Highway," the latter of which Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman, who opened, joined them for. See Plains' setlist, and a couple of attendee-taken videos from their set, below.

Opening the night, MJ's set included songs from his very good 2022 album Boat Songs, and a new one, "Rudloph." See his setlist, and pictures from the whole night, below.

SETLIST: PLAINS @ WEBSTER HALL, 11/11/2022

Summer Sun

Problem With It

Line of Sight

Wind on Tin

Can't Do Much

Bellafatima

Last 2 on Earth

Abilene

Lilacs

Easy

Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys (Waylon Jennings cover)

Hunter

No Record of Wrongs

I Walked With You a Ways

Hurricane

Encore:

Amarillo Highway (Terry Allen cover)

Goodbye Earl (The Chicks cover)

SETLIST: MJ LENDERMAN @ WEBSTER HALL, 11/11/2022

Hangover Game

Catholic Priest

TV Dinners

Rudolf

Toontown

You Have Bought Yourself A Boat

TLC Cage Match

You Are Every Girl to Me

Someone Get The Grill Out Of The Rain

Tastes Just Like It Costs