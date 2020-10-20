Planes Mistaken For Stars members form Blunt Razors, release debut song

Planes Mistaken For Stars members Gared O'Donnell and Neil Keener have formed a new project in quarantine, Blunt Razors. They'll put out their six-song debut release Early Aught (including a cover of Kate Bush's Hounds of Love classic "Under Ice") on November 20 via Deathwish (pre-order), and first single "Amber Waves" is out now. It's more meditative than Planes, with more of a post-rock/slowcore feel, and it's pretty great. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Begging Calming

2. Speeding

3. Unspoken

4. Around You

5. Amber Waves

6. Under Ice (Kate Bush)

--